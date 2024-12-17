Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, jim carrey, Paramount Pictures, sonic the hedgehog, sonic the hedgehog 3

Jim Carrey Reveals Why He Loves Working on Sonic the Hedgehog Films

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 star Jim Carrey shares his thoughts on the current state of the Sonic franchise and if he'd return for more.

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has become a smash hit, generating three entries and a spin-off series surrounding fan-favorite character Knuckles. After the third film drops with the addition of Shadow the Hedgehog, we can only anticipate more Sonic the Hedgehog content to come. Now, star Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik) is sharing his thoughts about the potential for more and why this current cast is a solid group to work with.

When asked if he would be interested in returning for another installment of Sonic the Hedgehog, Carrey explains to Screen Rant, "I'm not against it, for sure." He then explains why he's enjoying the current state of the franchise, adding, "I'm having a fantastic time, and I love the fans. I love the whole lore around the piece, and the game and everything. So it's a really strong circle to be in. And I love also that these new guys, Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba and all these wonderful people, are signing off and going, 'Wow, these are the guys that every guy would love to be. Why are they jumping into this world?' [Laughs] They love something about it, and I think it's the heart of this franchise."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Plot, Cast, and Official Release Date

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Reeves as Shadow.

The Paramount Pictures film Sonic the Hedgehog 3 arrives in theaters on December 20, 2024.

