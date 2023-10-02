Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: leave the world behind, netflix

Leave the World Behind: First Teaser Trailer And Images Released

Netflix has released the teaser trailer and new images for the new film Leave the World Behind. It features an impressive cast and will be released in December.

It's time for some more films about the world ending, and this time, it comes in the form of a massive cyber attack. Netflix is once again flexing its ability to bring on some of the biggest stars in the world to films like it's no big deal, and that is the feeling you get while watching the teaser trailer for Leave The World Behind. To say that this cast is stacked is an understatement. However, Netflix is so inconsistent when it comes to the quality of its releases that it doesn't matter how good this teaser is or how impressive the cast is; the film itself could entirely fall apart. We'll have to see when it comes out later this year, but here is what we have so far.

Leave The World Behind: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

In this apocalyptic thriller from award-winning writer and director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), Amanda (Academy Award winner Julia Roberts) and her husband Clay (Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke) rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha'la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world. Based on the National Book Award-nominated novel by Rumaan Alam, Leave The World Behind is produced by Esmail Corp, Red Om Films, and executive produced by Higher Ground Productions. It will release in select theaters on November 22nd and will stream to Netflix on December 8th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!