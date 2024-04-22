Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: deadpool, deadpool & wolverine, Marvel Studios, mcu, wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine Official Trailer Unleashes Multiversal Madness

Set to be unleashed in theaters on July 26th, check out the easter egg-filled official trailer for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

It's going to be a summer filled with multiversal madness – and it all starts on July 26th when Hugh Jackman's Logan and Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson fight each other, then team up to save the multiverse as we know it, probably fight a whole lot more (we're including "with each other" into that mix), and (hopefully) save the MCU – in more ways than one. While we've gotten some previews & teasers along the way, there's no better way to officially kick off the road to Deadpool & Wolverine than with an official trailer. With Shawn Levy directing and Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen starring, the film looks to be taking some big swings at addressing the problems that have been growing throughout the multiverse – and it looks like we can stop wondering if Corrin would be portraying Cassandra Nova. But that's far from the only MCU easter eggs that you will see – I mean, we've got Jackman in the Wolverine costume we've all wanted him in! Here's a look at the key art posters that were released:

And here's a look at the official image gallery that was also released earlier today:

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Reynolds & Reese & Levy & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells.

