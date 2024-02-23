Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, lucy hale, Truth or Dare, Truth or Dare IRL

Truth Or Dare Sequel Dead, But Sounds Way Better Than The First One

Remember 2018's Blumhouse film Truth Or Dare? Well there was almost a sequel, and it sounds way better than that original film was.

Article Summary Sequel to Blumhouse's 2018 'Truth or Dare' has been cancelled.

'Truth or Dare IRL' was to feature the original cast as themselves.

The sequel's innovative idea sparked during a cast vacation.

COVID complications and costs ultimately halted its production.

Truth or Dare was a Blumhouse film 2018 that starred Tyler Posey, Lucy Hale, Violett Beane, Landon Liboiron, and Sam Lerner. It was about a group of friends that played the game and unleashed a demon who started killing them. It was directed by frequent Blumhouse collaborator Jeff Wadlow, who is now behind the next big Blumhouse film, Imaginary. While talking to Variety about that new film, he went into detail about a sequel to Truth or Dare that is not happening but sounds way more interesting than that first film.

Truth Or Dare IRL Is An Amazing Title

"We wrote a 'Truth or Dare' sequel," he said. "In the first one, there's about nine characters and seven of them die. I didn't want to do a 'Final Destination-style sequel or 'Truth or Dare,' and it's happening again to a different group of people. It just seemed kind of boring to me." But during a cast trip to Big Bear, Posey had an epiphany about a sequel: "They had become great friends and were going on trips together, hanging out in Big Bear," he said. "They had this idea: 'Wouldn't it be funny if 'Truth or Dare' happened to us while we were on vacation together, the actors?' The joke became that the sequel should be called 'Truth or Big Bear.' I thought that was kind of a brilliant idea."

So it would have been Wes Craven's New Nightmare style, an underrated horror film itself. The actors would have played themselves, and the events of the movie would have played out with the real people. The title was perfect: Truth or Dare IRL. Sadly, COVID crushed it: "I got a call from Jason Blum," Wadlow said. "'Would you be willing to move into the hotel on the Universal lot with all the actors from 'Truth or Dare' and the crew, and quarantine with everyone and make a movie during the height of the pandemic?' I was in, and we started prepping it. There's this one cabin on the Universal lot where they've shot a million things — we were going to take over that cabin. But I think they started to realize that the health and safety risks involved at that moment, and also the cost implications of basically not letting people leave, would mean everyone was on overtime for the entire shoot, and they pulled the plug on it."

That sucks. I hated that first movie, but the cast themselves were the only thing that made it watchable. That idea for a sequel sounds infinitely better and more interesting, and sadly, it got tabled. Oh well. I would never say never with Blumhouse involved.

