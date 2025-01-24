Godzilla x Kong Sequel Casts Kaitlyn Dever, New Story Details Emerge

Posted in: Casting, Legendary, Movies | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong, Kaitlyn Dever, legendary pictures, MonsterVerse

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire has a sequel coming, and today, the production added Kaitlyn Dever to the cast, according to Deadline. Grant Sputore will be in the director's chair after Adam Wingard helmed the last two successful films. The script is from writer Dave Callahan. This one will continue the story of the MonsterVerse, which is ten years old and has grossed over $2.5 billion at the box office. The last film was the highest-grossing so far and the highest-grossing film featuring Godzilla ever.

Godzilla And Kong May Take A Backseat In This One.

From the Deadline announcement, a few details emerged that were not widely known but were a bit interesting: "While Kong and Godzilla will still be fronting the film, Legendary was looking to build on its human characters…The next entry will feature several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat." This is the wrong direction to go. 2014's Godzilla, the film that started this entire franchise, tried to put a focus on the human characters and failed miserably. The main complaint from moviegoers is that there was too much of the humans in that one. The more recent films have been huge successes because they were precisely what kaiju fans want: giant monsters bashing into each other for a couple of hours.

I am not trying to step on anyone's toes from a performance standpoint, as I think performers like John C. Reilly, Samuel L. Jackson, Dave Stevens, Brian Tyree Henry, and Rebecca Hall have all turned in good performances in the various films featuring Godzilla and Kong in those ten years. But everyone knows why people fork over their cash to see these films, and it is not for the humans. Dever will do good work in this sequel as well. She can't help but be good in anything she is cast in, but people will be there for the kaiju.

