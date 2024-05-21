Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: adam wingard, godzilla vs. kong, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong Director Adam Wingard Is Not Returning For The Sequel

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard is reportedly not returning for the next film in the MonsterVerse.

Article Summary Adam Wingard, director of previous MonsterVerse titles, bows out of the sequel.

Writer Dave Callaham boards the next Godzilla x Kong project, still sans a release date.

Wingard to focus on his new original project, Onslaught, in collaboration with A24.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire forges larger-than-life Titan lore and history.

It seems that a major player who has made the last two movies in the MonsterVerse is not set to return for round three. After directing Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021 and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire this year, director Adam Wingard is reportedly moving on from the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's unsurprising that Warner Bros. and Legendary are continuing with this franchise now that Godzilla x Kong is another win for this cinematic universe. It seemed like things might be a bit more up in the air before the release of this film, but box office numbers speak for themselves, and everyone seems keen to continue.

While they aren't bringing back Wingard as the director, they have hired Dave Callaham, the writer of Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings, to work on the next project following Godzilla x Kong. It currently doesn't have a release date. As for Wingard, he will move on to his original project, Onslaught, which will be distributed by A24.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and, Simon Barrett (You're Next), and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It was slated for release nationwide only in theaters and IMAX on March 29, 2024, and beginning 10 April 2024 internationally, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures except in Japan, where the film was distributed by Toho Co., Ltd and in mainland China, where it was distributed by Legendary East.

