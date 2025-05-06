Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch: New Clip And 5 New Posters As Tickets Go On Sale

Today, tickets for the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch have officially gone on sale, so Disney released a new clip and five new posters.

Well, tickets for the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch are officially on sale, so it's time to see if this is the movie that saves the live-action remake thing. If this one fails, it might be the final nail in the coffin, but if it does well, we should all buckle up because we have a couple more years of this to go. If the online chatter is to be believed, it sounds like the early ticket sales are looking very good, so prepare yourselves. It's comforting that this film at least looks pretty good, and the fans seem to be enjoying it too. They released a new clip today, which shows Stitch trying to get adopted, plus five new posters as well. Between this and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, this Memorial Day weekend has the potential to do some major numbers. After the incredible run that Sinners has had, between these two and Thunderbolts* The New Avengers, it seems like we're right back to established IP and sequels being the main box office draw. Support original movies this summer.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

Lilo & Stitch opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

