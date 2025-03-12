Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch: Ohana Means Family In The First Trailer And Images

The first trailer and six high-quality images for the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch have been released.

While all eyes might be on Snow White and whether or not that movie is about to spectacularly bomb, there is another Disney live-action remake coming out much sooner than you might realize. Lilo & Stitch is one of those movies where if it resonated and touched you as a child or even as an adult, it has stayed with you for the rest of your life. You also might be obsessed with Stitch, who has gone on to have one of the more dedicated Disney fanbases out there. So Disney needed to get this one right, and people were pretty nervous. Today, they released the first trailer and images of the film. It has a lot of familiar scenes, including the line that has defined the film since it came out: "Ohana means family." They didn't age Lilo in any way, and she appears to be the same age in the film as she appears in the original film. Maia Kealoha is playing the part, and she's adorable. They got Chris Sanders back as Stitch because you don't fix what isn't broken. Disney fans have been more optimistic about this one since the first designs for Stitch were released, and he looked pretty true to the original film.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

Lilo & Stitch opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!