Lindsay Lohan is Ready to Explore Different Genre Films

This weekend, fans will finally have the opportunity to see Lindsay Lohan (The Parent Trap, Irish Wish) return to the big screen with Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to her 2003 hit Freaky Friday, which also reunites her with Jamie Lee Curtis. And even though the film has already sparked waves of nostalgia for some of those '00s kids, Lohan isn't necessarily looking to stay locked in the past—or in the rom-com mold she's more recently associated with. Fortunately, we already know that she has what it takes to make it happen.

Lindsay Lohan on Trying to Open Doors to New Stories

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lohan reflected on the career she's had—and the one she's essentially still fighting for. Lohan tells the outlet, "I was so thrilled to work on [the film] A Prairie Home Companion, and yet even today I have to fight for stuff that is like that, which is frustrating. Because, well, you know me as this—but you also know I can do that. So let me! Give me the chance. I have to break that cycle and open doors to something else, leaving people no choice. And in due time, if Martin Scorsese reaches out, I'm not going to say no."

While she's best known for genre-defining hits like Mean Girls and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Lohan's filmography has long hinted at greater range. In Robert Altman's A Prairie Home Companion, she held her own among an ensemble of veteran actors. In The Canyons, she stepped into grittier, 2010s Hollywood noir-esque terrain under the direction of Paul Schrader. And even in I Know Who Killed Me, she took on a psychologically layered horror role that—while largely divisive—showed her willingness to stretch.

Now, with a new generation discovering her films and a few new projects in the works, Lohan clearly sees Freakier Friday as a fun return—but not exactly a preview of where she's headed.

Disney's Freakier Friday stars Curtis, Lohan, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Mark Harmon, was released in theaters on August 8, 2025.

