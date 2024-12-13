Mabuse Lives! 1960s Dr Mabuse Films Gets Eurkea Blu-Ray Boxset

Posted in: Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: blu-ray, dr mabuse, Eureka entertainment, fritz lang, Gert Frobe, The Masters of Cinema Series, The Thousand Eyes of Dr Mabuse

Mabuse Lives! Dr Mabuse at CCC: 1960–1964, six crime thrillers featuring the infamous master criminal who began as a silent movie serial in 1922, coming to Blu-ray on April 1, 2025 in North America from Eureka Entertainment as part of The Masters of Cinema Series, in a Limited edition Boxed set of 2000 copies (per territory) exclusively featuring a hardbound slipcase and collector's book.

Dr Mabuse: Cinema's Original Criminal Mastermind

Fritz Lang made two of the defining works of early German cinema with Dr Mabuse the Gambler and The Testament of Dr Mabuse, two masterpieces centered on Norbert Jacques' nefarious literary supervillain. In 1960, Lang was charged by Artur Brauner's CCC Film with making a third crime thriller centered on the infamous Dr Mabuse, completing a trilogy nearly forty years in the making. A huge success, The Thousand Eyes of Dr Mabuse gave CCC the confidence to launch into an entire series focused on the master criminal between 1960 and 1964, all starring Wolfgang Priess in the title role. All six films are presented here alongside a wealth of new and archival extras.

In Fritz Lang's final film, The Thousand Eyes of Dr Mabuse, the eponymous master of disguise (Priess) re-emerges in the Cold War era after a lengthy absence – and uses all manner of methods to insight murder and mayhem. The Return of Dr Mabuse sees him use brainwashed prison inmates to commit a litany of crimes while evading the German authorities and the FBI. In The Invisible Dr Mabuse, he seeks to use an amazing new invention – a device that renders the user invisible – to his own ends. The Testament of Dr Mabuse – a remake of Lang's earlier film – has the German police tying themselves in knots as they try to figure out how their adversary could be continuing his reign of terror from inside an asylum. In Scotland Yard Hunts Dr Mabuse, Mabuse's tentacles begin to creep across the English Channel. Finally, in The Death Ray of Dr Mabuse, the criminal mastermind comes to possess a weapon capable of unleashing untold destruction. Directed by Fritz Lang, Harald Reinl (The Fellowship of the Frog), Werner Klingler (Police Raid), Paul May (Duel with Death) and Hugo Fregonese (Black Tuesday), the CCC Mabuse series continues Fritz Lang's legacy while playing into a popular market taste in Germany for adaptations of literary krimis – or crime thrillers – that can also be seen in the enormous popularity of films based upon Edgar Wallace's novels throughout the 1960s. The Masters of Cinema series is honoured to collect all six of the 1960s Mabuse films together in this set, presented in high definition from 2K restorations and available for the first time on Blu-ray in North America. Blu-Ray Box Set Special Features: Limited edition of 2000 copies

Limited edition hardbound slipcase featuring new artwork by Tony Stella

1080p HD presentations of all six films from 2K restorations of the original film elements undertaken by CCC

Original German audio and optional English dubs on select films

Optional English subtitles

Archival audio commentary on The Thousand Eyes of Dr Mabuse by film historian and author David Kalat

New audio commentaries on the other five films by film historian and author David Kalat

Mabuse Lives at CCC – New interview with producer and managing director of CCC Film Alice Brauner, daughter of CCC founder Artur Brauner

New introductions to each film by genre film expert and Video Watchdog founder Tim Lucas • Kriminology – new video essay by David Cairns & Fiona Watson

2002 interview with actor Wolfgang Preiss

Alternate endings for The Thousand Eyes of Dr Mabuse and The Death Ray of Dr Mabuse • PLUS: A limited edition 60-page collector's book featuring new notes on each film by

journalist Holger Haase, a new essay by German film scholar Tim Bergfelder, an

archival essay by David Cairns, archival writing by Fritz Lang and notes by Lotte Eisner on Lang's final unreleased projects Mabuse Lives! Dr Mabuse at CCC: 1960–1964 is out in April 2025.

