The Strangers Come To Coachella To Freak Everyone Out

If you were at Coachella last weekend, you may have been standing next to a killer, as The Strangers invaded the music festival.

Article Summary The Strangers terrorized Coachella as part of a chilling promo for their new film.

Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez star in the Renny Harlin-directed trilogy.

The first film of the trilogy, 'The Strangers- Part One', hits theaters May 17th.

Expect unexpected encounters with The Strangers, as they may visit your town next.

The Strangers spent the weekend terrorizing the people in the desert for the first weekend of Coachella. What's funny about this is that the killers would actually fit right in there, blending in without anyone batting an eye, Until they lose one, that is. The Strangers- Part One is in theaters this May 17th and is the kick-off to a trilogy of films released this year. It stars Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez and is directed by Renny Harlin, who will be directing all three films. Below, you can see the killers enjoying some time in the sun before the Deftones set. At least, that is what I would have been doing.

The Strangers May Just Pop Up In Your Town Next

From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In Chapter I, Madelaine Petsch (TV's "Riverdale") stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman's journey of courage and cunning in this horror series, bridging three compelling films. Written by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland. Directed by Renny Harlin.

I love this kind of thing, and horror films are the perfect ones to do this type of viral marketing. Remember a couple of falls ago when they had people smiling at baseball games to promote Smile? That was creepy as hell, and fans got really into it. I wonder where these killers will show up next.

The Strangers- Part One is in theaters on May 17th.

