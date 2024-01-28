Posted in: Horror, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, the strangers, the strangers: chapter 1

The Strangers Director on Filming All 3 Chapters Back to Back

The director of The Strangers trilogy is revealing some of the ways it can be difficult to produce three stories at once.

Article Summary Renny Harlin discloses challenges of directing three The Strangers films simultaneously.

Shifting locations daily was a key hurdle in maintaining continuity for the trilogy.

The new trilogy is a reimagined reboot, paying homage to the original while refreshing the tale.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 will hit theaters on May 17, 2024, with further dates pending.

As of now, there have been two entries of the home invasion horror franchise titled The Strangers, with a highly-anticipated and reimagined story that's coming soon. Now, the director of the pre-planned trilogy has admitted that while it's a privilege to see a story all the way through, it can become a little complicated for those involved in the production process.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 Filmmaker Discusses the Complications of Making Three Films at Once

During an interview with ComingSoon.net, Renny Harlin, the director of The Strangers trilogy, discussed the complex process of making three films at once, telling the outlet, "It was pretty crazy because we literally shared some of the locations between the three movies. Monday morning, we're shooting episode two, Monday afternoon, we are shooting episode one, and Tuesday morning, we are shooting episode three, so it took tremendous concentration from every department — from wardrobe to make-up to continuity. 'cause I wanted to put a little bit of a different spin and style in every chapter. For the actors, a real challenge [to always be] in the right frame of mind."

Earlier this month, the filmmaker also acknowledged that this new trilogy is entirely different (with reboot-like qualities), admitting, "My three chapters are based on the first original movie. They have nothing to do with any kind of sequels. Basically, the first movie starts where the original movie started at. It's different. The characters are a little different. The situation is a little different, but it's basically, you could say, that it's a remake of the original movie, the first chapter. It does add and subtract and change things to a certain degree, but I think it was very important for the fans of the original movie to offer them a similar kind of experience but an updated version."

The Strangers: Chapter 1 arrives in theaters on May 17, 2024. The other two chapters of Harlin's trilogy haven't received any official release dates just yet.

