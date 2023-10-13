Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: diablo cody, Focus Features, Lisa Frankenstein

Lisa Frankenstein: First Look At Diablo Cody And Zelda Williams Film

Focus Features has released a first look at Lisa Frankenstein, written by Diablo Cody, and is the directorial debut of Zelda Williams.

Focus Features usually picks interesting movies to distribute, and they are the happy medium between the weirder side of mainstream independent studios like A24 or NEON and the big studios that we all know. So they take a few more risks, but they aren't going to release something completely off the walls. While they still have to close out the 2023 slate with The Holdovers, and they already have Drive-Away Dolls booked for the beginning of the year, we're getting another film in early 2024 from Focus and some big names. In a press release sent out today, Focus released a first look at Lisa Frankenstein before the trailer debut that will be happening soon. The script is by Diablo Cody, and this is the directorial debut of Zelda Williams. We got the cast and a brief summary, and between this and Poor Things, it seems like new twists on Frankenstein are the theme of late 2023 and early 2024. There are worse things.

Lisa Frankenstein: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Focus Features' upcoming horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein, written by Academy Award® winning scribe Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body), will be released in theaters on February 9, 2024. Lisa Frankenstein was directed by Zelda Williams in her feature directorial debut.

The film was produced by Mason Novick and Diablo Cody, who have previously collaborated on films including Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer's Body, and Juno, which Cody earned an Oscar® for Best Original Screenplay. Jeffrey Lampert served as executive producer. Lisa Frankenstein stars Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino. Focus is distributing Lisa Frankenstein in the U.S., with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution.

