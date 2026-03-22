Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, lisa kudrow, romy and michele's high school reunion, romy and michele's high school reunion 2

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Star Offers a Sequel Update

Lisa Kudrow says that a Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel is finally heading in the right direction.

Article Summary Lisa Kudrow shares that a Romy and Michele sequel is finally moving in a positive direction with the studio.

The new script is written by original writer Robin Schiff and got strong praise from Kudrow for its humor.

Fans have long demanded a follow-up, as the 1997 cult classic remains cultural and comedic gold.

There’s no official greenlight yet, but enthusiasm from the cast and studio for Romy and Michele 2 is high.

For decades, fans have kept the idea of a Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel in the pop culture conversation because limiting its fun to one reunion doesn't quite feel like enough. In fact, every few years, sequel chatter bubbles back up, usually sparked by an optimistic quote or the simple fact that the movie has only grown more beloved since 1997. Now it sounds like the long-awaited follow-up might be closer than it has ever been. We're just waiting on that final nod of approval from the studio.

Lisa Kudrow Has a Promising Update for Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Fans

In a new update shared with Collider, star Lisa Kudrow said a sequel still has not received an official greenlight, but the temperature is trending in the right direction. "I don't know for sure, but it's looking good. I can say it's looking good right now," she said, adding that "it feels like [the studio] wants to do it, and then they have to decide if it makes sense for them." Kudrow also praised the script, which was written by original writer Robin Schiff, saying, "I've read a script. I laughed out loud like five or six times, which is huge. Or more than that even. That's a big deal."

That kind of endorsement from Kudrow is crucial because the first film is so dependent on the quirky duo's voice and rhythm. Directed by David Mirkin and written by Schiff, the original follows best friends Romy White and Michele Weinberger, played by Mira Sorvino and Kudrow, as they panic over their 10-year high school reunion and decide to reinvent themselves with a flashy lie about success. Their plan, which includes claiming credit for inventing Post-it notes, spirals into a friendship test, then turns into a surprisingly sweet payoff once they stop trying to win over the people who never valued them in the first place.

At this point, the only missing ingredient is the final yes. Given how durable the original has proven to be, and how rare it is for a cult favorite to get a genuine second life with the key voices involved, a Romy and Michele sequel really does feel like it has been waiting to happen. Obviously, we're already on board for a possible sequel, but are you interested in seeing where the duo landed all these years later?

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