Romy and Michele Star is Excited About the Potential Sequel's Premise

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion star Alan Cumming praises the potential sequel of the cult classic comedy film.

As of now, it feels like nearly every cult classic comedy film has a chance to earn a modern return (Happy Gilmore, Wet Hot American Summer, American Pie, Legally Blonde, etc.), so it's only fair that our personal favorite, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion gets the same treatment. Why? Well, for starters, it's entirely hilarious. Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are insanely iconic. And most importantly, these are just two characters who feel like they could carry a narrative at any point in their life.

Fortunately, after years of being discussed, one of the film's stars admits that he still has high hopes for the proposed sequel and its worthwhile script.

Alan Cumming on Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion Legacy and Sequel

When asked about his involvement in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Alan Cumming revealed, "Again, another thing where I don't know why they asked me. It was the first film I'd ever made in Hollywood, and it was one of the first things I ever read when I came here to sort of whore myself around. It was just so clever and witty. It's one of these films that some people are obsessed with. There was a screening of it in Atlanta recently, and it was feverish. It was almost culty. It's great to be a part of something like that that people are so passionate about."

He then teased sequel progress, noting, "I think what's great about the [upcoming] sequel to Romy and Michele is just going back to something that is so beloved and having a relationship with these characters. I actually know what the story is, and it's really good. So I'm excited. I'm excited to go back to it."

Fingers crossed that Hollywood can make this one happen without messing anything up! Would you watch a sequel to Romy and Michele's High School Reunion?

