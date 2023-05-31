Live-Action Miles Morales, Spider-Woman, And Spider-Man 4 In The Works With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse coming out this week, we have confirmed that live-action Miles Morales, Spider-Woman, and Spider-Man 4 are all in development.

This morning, the embargo for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dropped, and the reviews are in. To say that they are glowing would be an understatement, and many are calling it one of the best of the entire genre, much like the first film. We already know that the sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is coming out in March 2024, but what is going on beyond that? The Sony Marvel universe is finally feeling it is starting to take shape after several false starts and moments when it seemed like the whole thing would fall apart [looking at you, Morbius]. Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, El Muerto, and Venom 3 are all confirmed and set to come out, along with Silk and Spider-Man Noir television and three unannounced Marvel television shows. That is on top of the already confirmed spin-off from Spider-Verse, so it seems like things are finally starting to come together for Sony. The reception to the Kraven the Hunter trailer at CinemaCon was shockingly good. Now there is damn near universal praise for Across the Spider-Verse; they are a serious contender to Marvel Studios on its own for the first time in a long time.

So it shouldn't surprise anyone that even more is on the way. Variety did an interview with Producers Amy Pascal and Avi Arad, and they teased some projects we didn't know were on the way, such as a live-action Miles Morales and Spider-Woman. "You'll see it all; it's all happening," she said to Variety. Arad added that the Spider-Woman movie will be here "sooner than you expect. I cannot tell you yet, but it's coming."

For fans of Tom Holland, Zendaya, and that version of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they are working on Spider-Man 4, but like many projects, it is currently stalled due to the writer's strike. "Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are. We're in the process, but the writer's strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters, and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started," Pascal said.

The question is whether or not that Spider-Woman movie is the spin-off that was announced back around the announcement of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In terms of something that they could have been working on in secret, that would make sense, and considering the timeline of everything, something coming "sooner than we expect" would track for an animated project being worked on in secret. It's much easier to keep animation for leaking than live-action. For now, there are a lot of exciting things happening on the Marvel side of Sony Pictures, and it's always good when these things work.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.

