Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: Ariana Grande, ben stiller, focker in-law, robert de niro, universal

Focker-In-Law Trailer Dropped By Universal, Sequel Opens Thanksgiving

Universal has released the first trailer and poster for Focker-In-Law, coming to theaters this Thanksgiving.

Article Summary Universal has dropped the first trailer and poster for Focker-In-Law, opening in theaters on November 25.

The film stars Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, and Ariana Grande in the fourth Meet The Parents movie.

The franchise has grossed $1.1 billion worldwide, making this long-awaited sequel a smart bet for Universal.

Focker-In-Law faces a tough challenge going up against Disney's Hexed at the Thanksgiving box office.

Focker-In-Law, the third sequel set in the Meet The Parents franchise, has a new trailer. This film is written and directed by John Hamburg and stars Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Ariana Grande, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, and Eduardo Franco. Producers on the film include Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, John Lesher, Jay Roach, and John Hamburg. This comes after the last film, Little Fockers, was released way back in 2010. Man, that feels like an entire lifetime ago at this point. The film's poster was also released by Universal.

Focker-In-Law Looks To Take On Disney For Thanksgiving Dollars At Box Office

The Meet The Parents franchise consists of three previous films. The most successful of them was the second one, Meet The Fockers, which grossed an astounding $522 million worldwide. Think about that. Man, the box office was different back in 2004. Altogether, the franchise has grossed $1.1 billion, so bringing it back only makes sense for Universal. And after the success Grande brought them with the two Wicked films, keeping that relationship going is a no-brainer.

As far as the box office goes, though, that is a different story. While this could be the exception to the rule, comedy has died on the big screen. The last six years have not been kind, and the box office is littered with corpses of "sure thing" comedy hits that weren't. I will admit, Focker-In-Law probably has a better chance than most, and Grande fans are the kind who will go just to support her, even if they hate the film, so it has a real shot at being a hit. The other strike is that it is going up against Disney on Thanksgiving, and that is a big no-no. Moana 2 and Zootopia 2 proved they owned that week at the box office, and though their new film, Hexed, isn't a proven brand like those two, I wouldn't want to put my big comedy film against them. Focker-In-Law opens in theaters on November 25.

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