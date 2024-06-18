Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: film, Longlegs, maika monroe, NEON, nicolas cage

Longlegs Director on the Transformation of Nicolas Cage

The director of NEON's upcoming horror film Longlegs describes the transformation of Nicolas Cage for the eerie serial killer flick.

After months of anticipation, we're getting eerily close to the theatrical release of Neon's upcoming horror film Longlegs. The film features horror genre veteran and renowned scream queen Maika Monroe (It Follows, Watcher) alongside the always versatile actor Nicolas Cage. Fortunately, from what we've seen via the film's trailers and current marketing campaign, it also promises audiences some solid, impressive genre potential.

Now, as the movie's release approaches, the filmmaker behind this uniquely crafted, atmospheric horror story is offering more insight into Cage's on-screen presence and how he will be presented within this particular story. Longlegs director Osgood Perkins tells SFX Magazine, "We derived the voice of the character, the look of the character, the attitude. What references is Nic going to use in terms of people in his life or other actors? He's very upfront that he pulls from other people a lot. So which other person is he going to do?" Perkins then continues, "By the time he gets to the set, he's unrecognizable. He doesn't sound like himself; he doesn't walk like himself. So you have this element, like wind or fire, but it's Nicolas Cage as your character."

Longlegs Plot Summary, Official Cast, and Release Date

The official summary of Longlegs as described by Neon: In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.

The upcoming genre film stars Monroe as Lee Harker, Lauren Acala as young Lee Harker, Cage as the film's titular serial killer labeled Longlegs, Alicia Witt as Ruth, Blair Underwood as Agent Carter, Kiernan Shipka as Carrie Anne Camera, and Dakota Daulby as Agent Horatio Fisk, along with Lisa Chandler, Erin Boyes, Rryla McIntosh, and Charles Jarman in undisclosed roles.

Neon's new horror flick, Longlegs, will be released in theaters on July 12, 2024. Will you be checking it out?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!