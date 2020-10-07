Lord Of The Rings And Hobbit Trilogies Coming To 4K December 1st

Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies are finally coming to 4k Blu-ray. Each will come as separate trilogies, and each will comes with both the theatrical and extended versions of each film. An Amazon box set of the LOTR trilogy will include a replica of the One Ring. In 2021, Warner Bros will release a mega-Middle Earth box set that will include all six films and new bonus features, including new remasters of the Lord of the Rings trilogy on Blu-ray. Also releasing at Best Buy are Steelbook versions of all six films. Got all that? Good. Now check it all out below, including the announcement video from Samwise Gamgee himself, Sean Astin.

Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit: The Ultimate 4K Releases

"I was privileged to play Samwise Gamgee in the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy, and I'm excited today to announce that Warner Bros. will be releasing the 'Hobbit' trilogy and the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy on 4K UHD on December 1st for the first time," he said in a video on Wednesday. "Now, because it's in 4K UHD, you know it's going to be the most incredible home-viewing experience possible. Peter Jackson oversaw the remastering himself. And I can say that working with Peter was the adventure of a lifetime. And the friendships that I made will last forever. Enjoy!" Astin concluded.

Tech details and such are still being confirmed at this time, but preorders have already begun. This should be the ultimate "put in a disc and impress people with your home set-up" release on 4K, so do not hesitate to pick up these releases when they come out on December 1st. This is the 4K release we have all been waiting for, and Lord of the Rings fans know how special this will be.