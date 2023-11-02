Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, hugh grant, love actually, richard curtis

Love Actually Gets A 4K Blu-ray Release For The Holidays

Love Actually will get a 4K Blu-ray release in time for the holiday season this year. The Richard Curtis film will release on November 21st.

Love Actually has become a staple of many for holiday viewing, and now the 4K crowd can get in on the action. The film will get a 4K Blu-ray release on November 21st, in time for holiday viewings. The ensemble cast includes Alan Rickman, Bill Nighy, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Liam Neeson, Martine McCutcheon, and Rowan Atkinson, and tells multiple stories of love spread across a holiday season, though not all happy. The disc will include some making of docs, deleted scenes, music videos, and a commentary track from writer/director Richard Curtis and some of the cast. For funsies, here is Rich talking about where the characters all ended up. Below is the cover and the full features list.

Love Actually 4K Release Details

Funny, irresistible, and heartwarming, Love Actually is the ultimate romantic comedy that follows eight couples whose lives intersect shortly before Christmas. From the makers of Bridget Jones's Diary and Notting Hill, this beloved film is headlined by an incredible roster of stars, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson and more. Take a breathtaking tour of love's delightful twists and turns as you fall under the spell of Love Actually and share the laughs and charm again and again!

Below is the full features list:

Making LOVE ACTUALLY (NEW) Join Writer/Director Richard Curtis along with the cast and crew as they reflect on the making of the film and its legacy 20 years later.

Deleted Scenes with Introductions by Richard Curtis

The Music of LOVE ACTUALLY with Introductions by Richard Curtis

The Storytellers A featurette exploring the film's main storylines, featuring interviews with the cast discussing their characters and the major elements within each on-screen relationship.

Kelly Clarkson "The Trouble with Love Is" Music Video

Billy Mack "Christmas is All Around" Music Video

Feature Commentary with Director Richard Curtis and Actors Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy and Thomas Sangsters

