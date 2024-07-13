Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, josh hartnett, m. night shyamalan, trap, Warner Bros

M. Night Shyamalan Addresses Concerns About Trap's Trailer Reveal

Popular genre director M. Night Shyamalan responds to concerns that the trailer for Trap revealed too much about the film's big twist.

After intriguing audiences with the first official trailer for his upcoming thriller titled Trap, director M. Night Shyamalan has recently responded to concerns about the suggestion that the film's big twist was essentially revealed in the trailer itself. So, did the film share its big reveal a little too early? Probably not. Here's what the filmmaker had to say about the movie's narrative.

M. Night Shyamalan Says the Trailer for His Upcoming Film Trap Reflected His Initial Pitch

In conversation with Empire (and shared by Screen Rant), Shyamalan addressed the twists and turns within the film, explaining, "The response [to the trailer] was so amazing. [As to whether the big twist has been spoiled] Who can say? But I did know that that was how I was going to sell it when we were shooting. The story already starts months before you come into the movie theatre." He then goes on to conclude, "As a storyteller, I have to be a part of that. I was very careful."

Trap, starring veteran genre actor Josh Hartnett, is described as a psychological thriller centered around a father and daughter attending a pop star's concert — with the trailer revealing that the police are using the concert as an opportunity to lure out a notorious serial killer (that's currently believed to be Hartnett). However, knowing the director's penchant for misdirects and creating several examples of an unpredictable sequence of events, there's very little chance that the trailer is actually revealing everything. That being said, we'll just have to wait and see.

Shyamalan's upcoming film Trap is set to hit theaters nationwide on August 2, 2024, promising audiences a gripping and suspenseful cinematic experience based on the popular filmmaker's signature storytelling style alone.

Do you think the Trap trailer might have unveiled too much, or is this all just carefully curated content to throw everyone off track? Let us know your thoughts below!

