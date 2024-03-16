Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Madame Web

Madame Web: Gag Reel And Extended Preview Released

Sony Pictures has released a gag reel and a nine-minute extended preview for Madame Web now that the infamous box office bomb is available on digital.

Article Summary Sony unveils a gag reel for box office flop Madame Web.

An extended preview of Madame Web is released, offering a look into the maligned film.

Rumors suggest Sony is discontent with cast's handling of the press tour.

Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson, now available for digital purchase or rent.

At this point, there are so many jokes about Madame Web that the movie itself is basically a joke. There are rumors that Sony is angry at the actresses involved for not even putting up a front that they were in a good movie during the press tour, and less than a month later, cast members are saying that they were just people hired to do a job, and that was it. We don't usually hear that kind of talk until at least six months later, but Madame Web is pulling all of that off in less than a month, which would be impressive if it wasn't such a damning statement of the film itself. It's out there for people to see now if they want to spend the money to do so, and you're curious about the dumpster fire everyone can't stop talking about. Sony Pictures is still trying its best to make this thing happen, and they have released a gag reel to show that maybe there was some joy or entertainment in the making of this film at one point and an extended preview so you know what you're getting into should you decide to buy or rent this film.

Madame Web: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Meanwhile, in another universe…" In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. It was released on February 14, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!