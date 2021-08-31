Feast Your Eyes On The Final Trailer For James Wan's Malignant

Malignant is coming next week, and the final trailer for James Wan's new horror film was unleashed this afternoon. It stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, Jake Abel, George Young, Ingrid Bisu, Michole Briana White, and Jacqueline McKenzie. This is significant in that this is the first non-Conjuring horror film from the director in some time. This is an interesting mix of slasher and supernatural, though if I am being honest, it looks like Wan may have put a tad too much CGI in this one for my tastes. We shall see. Watch the new trailer down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Malignant – Official Trailer 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xafvL1ElRlA)

Malignant Synopsis

"Malignant" is the latest creation from "Conjuring" universe architect James Wan ("Aquaman," "Furious 7"). The film marks director Wan's return to his roots with this new original horror thriller. In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are, in fact, terrifying realities. "Malignant" stars Annabelle Wallis ("Annabelle," "The Mummy"), Maddie Hasson (YouTube's "Impulse," TV's "Mr. Mercedes"), George Young (TV's "Containment"), Michole Briana White (TV's "Black Mafia Family," "Dead to Me"), Jacqueline McKenzie ("Palm Beach," TV's "Reckoning"), Jake Abel (TV's "Supernatural," the "Percy Jackson" films) and Ingrid Bisu ("The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," "The Nun")."

I really, really want to like this one. Like I said above, though, my fear is that there is just too much reliance on CGI, a thing that I have had a problem with in the past with Wan as a director. I am by no means writing this off of course, and I have enjoyed more of Wan's horror films than I have disliked, but that sent my expectations down a tad. We shall all find out when Malignant opens in theaters and on HBO Max next week on September 10th.