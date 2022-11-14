Margot Robbie Reveals Her Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Is Dead

In June 2020, as the chaos of the pandemic seemed to be shutting productions down for an indefinite amount of time, some really interesting news came from Disney. It was announced that Margot Robbie and writer Christina Hodson were working on a female lead Pirates of the Caribbean film. There weren't any other details at the time, but the franchise had been dying a slow death over the course of the last two movies, so it makes sense that Disney would be looking to go in a different direction. Since then, it's been announced that Robbie is hard at work with other projects, but there haven't been any movements on the new Pirates film. It turns out that's because it quietly got canceled. According to Vanity Fair, in an editorial interview they did with Robbie for the upcoming Babylon, the film was in development, but it's no longer happening.

"We had an idea, and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it," she says of Disney.

It's unclear what the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise will be now, but it's a shame that Robbie and Hodson aren't going to be involved.

