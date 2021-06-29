Margot Robbie on Harley's Changes in The Suicide Squad

Harley Quinn is back, and at this point, she's one of the most resilient characters we've seen in DC's cinematic universe. As James Gunn's The Suicide Squad fast approaches, the excitement for the ragtag team of misfits is hitting new levels, but we still want to see how it compares to her other roles. We've seen a few trailers, several posters, and lots of random content through Gunn's social media, with one major inclusion being the return of Harley. The former partner of Gotham crimelord Joker was finally given a chance to really shine in DC's films, but there have been necessary changes as we progress through her individual story.

When we first met Harley, she didn't really stand on her own and more as a pillar of support to her diabolical boyfriend. As we saw in Suicide Squad and later Birds of Prey, Harley has a lot more to offer than her usual cop-outs, and DC obviously enjoys keeping both the character and actor Margot Robbie around.

In a new interview promoting the upcoming film, Robbie tells the Toronto Sun, "To me, she has so many facets to her personality, it's an endless thing to explore with people," she continues, "I think in the first Suicide Squad film she had a certain confidence and cockiness, knowing that she had the protection of the Joker. She was like, 'I'll go on this mission, and he'll get me out of here in a second' … that was kind of her prerogative on that film. Then in Birds of Prey, it was, 'Oh s—, it's a scary, cold world. Maybe I can't do it.' In this film, time has passed, it doesn't directly link to either of those films, but it's not something that Harley is wrestling with anymore. She's not waiting for Mr. J to show up, and she's not wondering if she can do it on her own. She knows."

It is interesting to see that there won't be any authentic connection to past films with Harley, but at least she won't be backtracking in her next appearance. What do you hope to see from Harley in The Suicide Squad film?