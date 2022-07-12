Doctor Strange 2 Producer Talks Illuminati Inclusion and Future

As to be expected with any modern Marvel project, there's typically an assorted number of comic book references or cameos with potential for future followthrough. The recent major hit Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was arguably one of the biggest opportunities for expansion. To some capacity, the MCU went there by enlisting the addition of the Illuminati.

Over the past weekend, Marvel officially released the documentary Marvel Studios Assembled. The Direct first reported that Doctor Strange 2 co-producer Richie Palmer had his own thoughts on the exciting appearance. Palmer explains, "The Illuminati's been a group we've wanted to introduce in our movies for years. They're a secret organization that works off the grid. They do the things that the other groups like the Avengers wouldn't be too happy about…" The MCU producer then goes on to add, "To do it in an alternate universe in the Multiverse was a really exciting thing because we get to meet a version of this group in this other universe, and then we still might get to see an Illuminati of our main MCU one day, which is also very exciting."

Though the moment (to some) felt like a one-time scene for the excitement of other unexplored Marvel stories, the notion that this could be another team to revisit makes the scene ever more crucial to the future. Director Sam Raimi also shared his take on the film's selected lineup and noted that there was some degree of consideration from fan chatter, noting, "So, we did take into account what the fans wanted to see. We wanted the fans to go, 'Oh, how cool!' I mean, that really was our goal. We wanted to give the fans what they wanted. Just not exactly what they expected."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness definitely had a good mixture of expected reveals and exciting cameos, so we'll just have to see if this becomes a story that the studio hopes to return to. Would you like to see an Illuminati film one day?