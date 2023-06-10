Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, danny devito, Matilda

Matilda Comes To 4K Blu-ray September 5th, With New Commentary

One of the most beloved movies of the 90's, Matilda is getting a 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release on September 5th.

Matilda is one of the most beloved children's books around, and the film made in the '90s starring Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rhea Pearlman, Embeth Davidtz, and Pam Ferris is one of the most beloved films of the '90s. Directed by DeVito, generations of kids have now grown up watching and enjoying this film, and on September 5th, it will get a brand new 4K Blu-ray release, on the heels of last year's musical version that was on Netflix. It will feature all-new Dolby Vision and Atmos sound and a brand new commentary from DeVito himself. Other features are included but have been released before. Below you can see the cover for the release, which will be a special new Steelbook edition.

Matilda 4K Blu-ray Release Details

See the world from a kid's-eye view with MATILDA, a modern fairytale that mixes hilarious humor with the magical message of love. Mrs. Doubtfire's Mara Wilson stars as Matilda, a super-smart little girl who's woefully misunderstood by her parents (Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman), her brother, and an evil school principal. But with the help of a brave best friend and a wonderful teacher, Matilda discovers she doesn't have to get mad to get even.

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature scanned from the original camera negative and presented in 4K resolution with Dolby VisionAll-new Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1

Special Features: NEW: Audio Commentary with Director Danny DeVito Theatrical Trailer



BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in high definition

5.1 audio

Special Features: Afternoon Tea: A Very Magical Matilda Reunion Matilda's Movie Magic! A Children's Guide to Good Manners Escape to the Library My Movie About Making Matilda by Mara Wilson



SPECS

Run Time: Approx. 98 minutes

Rating: PG for elements of exaggerated meanness and ridicule and for some mild language

4K UHD Feature Picture: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 2.40:1

4K UHD Feature Audio: English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 Compatible) | English 5.1 DTS-HD MA

