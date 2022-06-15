Matilda The Musical Trailer Dropped By Netflix

Matilda The Musical, based on the beloved children's book by Roald Dahl, is hitting Netflix later this year, and the first teaser for the film was released by Netflix today. Starring Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Alisha Weir (Matilda), Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), Sindhu Vee (Mrs. Phelps), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric) and Ashton Robertson (Nigel), it is directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), and written by Dennis Kelly, adapting the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Check out the trailer below.

Matilda The Musical Synopsis

"Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind, and a vivid imagination – and the worst parents in the world. While her parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they are loud, selfish, and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge. On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the huge and villainous Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson). As well as kind Miss Honey, the bright lights among the meanness are story-loving librarian, Mrs. Phelps (Sindhu Vee), and Matilda's newfound school friends. Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won't forget."

This is going to be a huge hit for Netflix, as not only is the musical beloved, but the source material and original adaptation starring Mara Wilson are all-time classics. Hopefully, we get a release date for Matilda The Musical very soon.