8 Behind-the-Scenes Images and an Official Synopsis from Avatar 2

Avatar 2 and 578437589 sequels might be one of the most infamous productions to be hanging in out in development hell. We have been waiting for these movies so long that people are wondering if there is any desire for them to get released in the first place. The biggest topic of conversation that tends to follow Avatar is how little impact it had on the culture despite being such a massive movie. No one talks about it; no one cosplays it at conventions; it's just known for its massive box office, some of the best 3D ever seen in movies, a truly specular ride at Disney World, and four sequels that don't seem to ever come out. The latest release date for this movie is the end of this year, and the official Disney press site uploaded a bunch of behind-the-scenes images, a piece of concept art, and some official press notes, which gives us a very basic summary.

Summary: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, AVATAR 2 begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar 2, directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. It will be released on December 16, 2022.