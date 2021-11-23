The Matrix Resurrections Co-Writer Says New Film Isn't Another Sequel

The Matrix Resurrections is just over a month away, and the cast, crew, and creative team have had nothing but wonderful things to say about the return to influential action title. We've heard that there's going to be new takes on previous characters, and though there are plenty of returning cast members to feel likes a sequel – the film's co-writer suggests there are more elements at play.

In a new interview with To Vima (shared by ShowBiz CheatSheet), co-writer David Mitchell responded to experiencing the film in full, with nothing but affirmations for fans of the franchise and those still coming in as a new viewer. Mitchell shares, "I saw the film in Berlin in September," He explains before adding, "It's really good. I cannot tell you what this film is about, but I could explain what it is not. It's certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains however the three Matrix [movies] that preceded in a really ingenious way. It's a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieves a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters."

Mitchell's reluctance to open up about the plot of the film is very true to the ongoing marketing campaign for The Matrix Resurrections, offering little to no confirmation on the plot. Though we are getting returning characters, so it's understandable to keep things under wraps as much as possible – the suspense around the entire premise should (hopefully) include a notable payout. For now, we'll just have to hope that the film checks all boxes like Mitchell and the cast have shared because any return to the Matrix has an opportunity for success.

The Matrix Resurrections will finally plug back into theaters starting December 22, as well as a same-day (30-day window) streaming release exclusively available on HBO Max.