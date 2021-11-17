The Matrix Resurrections: New Poster Drops Featuring The Whole Team

The Matrix Revolutions dropped a new poster this morning, and on it, we got a really good luck at the returning cast and new member of the team. Front and center, of course, is Keanu Reeves as Neo, hand out and ready to wreck something. Behind him, we see the returning Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and new cast members Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Priyanka Chopra. Also joining them in the film are Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, the returning Jada Pinkett Smith, and Jonathan Groff. You can see the new poster below.

Does Anyone Remember The Matrix Resurrections Is A Month Away?

When Keanu was shown the film, The Matrix star was thrilled with what he saw, according to director Lana Wachowski: "We showed the film to Keanu, and he really was blown away by it, and he said something that was typically Keanu, where it's incredibly insightful," Wachowski said. "And he's just sort of sitting there, and you don't expect some incredible revelation to come out of him at that moment, like casual brilliance just kind of rolls off of Keanu. And he was just sitting there, and he goes, 'Twenty years ago, you told a story in which you described the coming twenty years and the problems of the nature of digital, virtual life and how it was going to impact us and how we think about it, and gave us a frame to be able to think about it and talk about it. And you took the same character and the same stories and the same stuff, and somehow you made it about the next twenty years.' And he was like, 'How did you do that?'"

Does anyone remember this film is coming out in a month? It sure doesn't feel like it. Fingers crossed that this is not only entertaining but reminds people how awesome this franchise truly is, warts and all. The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd.