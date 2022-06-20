MCU Big Picture to Become Clear as Phase 4 Concludes

Ever since Avengers: Endgame came to an end, people have been wondering what the next long story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be. If there are hints out there in the movie that we have gotten so far, people haven't been able to put the pieces together, and that really isn't that surprising. We are in the phase one equivalent of phase four, which is like how in Thor, the only hint of the Infinity Gauntlet was a brief shot in the background that was later retconned. If you're wondering where phase 4 of the MCU is going, according to Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige in a new interview with Total Film, we're going to have a better idea of what the next big story will be in the coming months.

"As we're nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," confides Feige in the new issue, which hits shelves on June 23. "I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

It's going to be interesting to see how much impact the new Disney+ shows are going to have on the new phase four MCU story going forward. Aside from the inevitable passage of time and actors getting older while comic characters don't, the biggest problem the MCU could face is making itself unapproachable to casual or new fans. So far, it hasn't been an issue, but seeing what the next big arc will be for phase four and beyond and what part the shows will play will be interesting.

