Glass Onion: Noah Segan on Frequently Collaborating with Rian Johnson

Noah Segan developed a lifelong friendship with fellow writer and director Rian Johnson. Most times, when assembling a crew, no matter the project, Johnson has his favorite actors and crew he tries to retain with each project he signs on. Among the projects, Segan appeared for Johnson include Brick (2005), Looper (2002), AMC's Breaking Bad, Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2018), Knives Out (2019), and their latest in the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for Netflix. While promoting his latest indie horror comedy, Blood Relatives, Segan opened up about how he started working with Johnson and some of his other frequent collaborators.

"I've worked with Rian since the first movie he wrote and directed was the first movie I acted in 'Brick,' and we had become dear friends," Segan said. "Many of the folks who worked on that first movie are still working on the movies today. Ram [Bergman] is his producer; Steve [Yedlin] his DP; Nathan [Johnson], his cousin, is his composer; and even down the line, Jaron Presant, who was an assistant on 'Brick,' is now cameraman on the new movies. What is so special about those experiences is we are a team that cannot be divided, and we feel like we are all there unified. As a result of that, I get to have the benefit of saying, 'Hey, man, we can't get rid of me yet.' Even if I show up in one movie as one guy, I can hope that Rian still wants me on the TV, even if it's as a completely different dude in the next one."

In Knives Out, Segan played Trooper Wagner, and for the Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) follow-up in Glass Onion, he plays Derol. Blood Relatives, which also stars Victoria Moroles, will stream on Shudder on November 22nd. Glass Onion will come to theaters in a limited one-week release in theaters on November 23rd before its Netflix release on December 23rd.