Meg 2: The Trench Coming To Digital Tomorrow, Home Release Oct. 24th

If you want to watch some giant shark action this weekend, you're in luck. Meg 2: The Trench will be available digitally to purchase and rent starting tomorrow.

Meg 2: The Trench was a weird release in a very weird summer for big-budget films. The first one opened in August 2018 and wasn't a critical success, but people seemed to like it well enough, and it brought in over $500 million at the worldwide box office. Someone at Warner Bros. had not given into the box office brain rot of the time, looked at that number, and said, "Half a billion for a big shark movie in August is sweet; let's do it again," and thus Meg 2: The Trench came to be. Unlike the first time, this one had pretty much zero critical acclaim, but people at the box office seemed to like it all right. It brought in over $300 million at the worldwide box office, putting it ahead of a release like The Flash from the same studio [$268M]. It's not surprising that Warner Bros. is keeping up with the trend of moving its movies to streaming pretty quickly. IGN revealed that if you want more giant shark action, the film will be out on digital tomorrow. It will be available to buy at home for $24.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99 on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and more. If you're more of a home-release kind of person, you have a longer wait. The 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD release won't be until October 24th, just in time for some giant shark fun times in spooky season.

"The premium digital ownership, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray releases will contain the following special features:

The Making of Meg 2: The Trench – Cast and crew revisit the making of the film and working with new and returning cast members, then highlight the beauty and challenges of working with a Meg they can't see!​

Up From the Depths: Even More Beasts – Director Ben Wheatley, cast, and producers guide fans through the creation and design of the new creatures seen in Meg 2: The Trench."

Meg 2: The Trench: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush this summer in Meg 2: The Trench, a literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more! Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with Meg 2: The Trench – where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!

Warner Bros. Pictures and CMC Pictures present Meg 2: The Trench, with Statham and Jing headlining an ensemble cast that also includes Sophia Cai (The Meg), Page Kennedy (The Meg), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Rambo: Last Blood), Skyler Samuels (The Gifted), and Cliff Curtis (Avatar franchise).

Meg 2: The Trench is directed by Ben Wheatley (In the Earth, Free Fire), from a screenplay by Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber (The Meg, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Dean Georgaris (The Meg, Lara Croft: Toom Raider – The Cradle of Life), and a screen story by Dean Georgaris and Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber, based on the novel The Trench by Steve Alten. The film is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura (The Meg, Bumblebee) and Belle Avery (The Meg, Before the Devil Knows You're Dead), and executive produced by Jason Statham, Cate Adams, Ruigang Li, Catherine Xujun Ying, Wu Jing, E. Bennett Walsh, Erik Howsam, Gerald R. Molen and Randy Greenberg. It was distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and opened in theaters in North America on August 4, 2023, and internationally on 02 August 2023.

