Barbie Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide, Wins Weekend Box Office Yet Again

Barbie won the Weekend Box Office for the third straight weekend, and is now over $1 billion worldwide. Theaters are crowded right now!

Barbie is the film of the summer and may just end up being the movie of the year at the box office. It took the crown for the third straight week, nabbing another $53 million domestically. A bigger achievement is that after three weeks, 19 days to be exact, the film has joined the $1 billion club. It is the first solo-female-directed film to reach that mark, showing no signs of slowing down. In the next six weeks, it should pass The Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the top film of 2023.

Barbie Is Leading The Box Office To A Huge Summer

Theaters are packed right now. For the second week in a row, the top four grossed over $20 million, including two newcomers. Barbie was joined by fellow Warner Bros. release Meg 2: The Trench, which had a strong debut with $30 million, higher than estimates. Third place was Oppenheimer, adding $28.7 million; it is now well over the $500 million worldwide mark itself. Fourth place went to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, also overperforming with $28 million over the three days, and since opening Wednesday, grossing $43 million. Fifth place went to Haunted Mansion, dropping a whopping -63% to $8.9 million. However, two, three, and four could change when the actuals come out tomorrow.

The weekend box office top five for August 4th:

Barbie- $53 million Meg 2: The Trench- $30 million Oppenheimer- $28.7 million Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem- $28 million Haunted Mansion- $8.9 million

Next week, another arrival will try to make a dent, as we have a bunch of loaded theaters right now. Horror film The Last Voyage of the Demeter looks to become the new runner-up to Barbie. It will not overtake it, which would be a huge shock, but I don't think it will finish in second place, either. I think Meg 2 holds them off, and TMNT may even rise to third. It should be very interesting, one of the most interesting of the summer.

