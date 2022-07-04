Men in Black Star Vincent D'Onofrio Marks Film's 25th Anniversary

Vincent D'Onofrio is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, playing a wide range of characters with empathy, intensity, and awkwardness. One of his biggest signature roles is as Edgar, an abusive farmer who becomes an unwilling skin suit for a bug in the 1997 Barry Sonnenfeld sci-fi classic Men in Black. Marking 25 years since the film's release, the Daredevil star credited the director and makeup artist Rick Baker on Twitter for creating the Edgar suit.

"I guess I donned this makeup & wig in MIB exactly 25 yrs ago today. Thanks to the great Makeup artist Rick Baker & the great director Barry Sonnenfeld we pulled it off. I owe a lot to Rick Baker for the incredible job he did & Barry for his direction & for the trust he put in me," D'Onofrio wrote. Men in Black follows Jay (Will Smith), who gets recruited into a secret off-the-books intergalactic organization that traces the activities of extraterrestrials on Earth. Joined by the far-more-experienced Kay (Tommy Lee Jones), the duo investigates a conspiracy that the MIB has limited time to solve before Earth is doomed.

Men in Black Franchise Success

The Sony Pictures film, which also starred Linda Fiorentino, Rip Torn, Tony Shalhoub, and Siobhan Fallon Hogan, was a success at the box office, garnering over half a billion worldwide, spawning a franchise with Smith and Jones reprising their roles for the 2002 and 2012 sequels with Men in Black 3 earning the most at $654 million. The 2019 spinoff film Men in Black: International only had Emma Thompson reprise her role from 3 as Agent O and featured Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. The popularity of the franchise, based on the Lowell Cunningham comic, also spawned an animated TV series that ran from 1997-2001 and several video games.

