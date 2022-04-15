Men In Black 25th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Releases July 19th

Men in Black celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and to help celebrate, the film is getting a release on 4K Blu-ray. I cannot believe that this film is that old; it feels like yesterday I was waiting in the longest line to get into a theater I have ever waited in to see it the day it opened. People LOVED this film, and now they can add this new 4k Steelbook to their collections. The release will have some special features on it, with the main one being a new interview with director Barry Sonnenfeld. Below you can see the cover of the Steelbook and the full details of the Men in Black 25th anniversary release.

Men In Black 4K Blu-ray Details

"Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith star in this blockbuster as the Men in Black, regulators of all things alien on Earth. With our planet crawling with extraterrestrials cleverly disguised to blend in with the clueless human population, top-secret organization MiB is charged with monitoring and controlling alien activity while keeping it all a secret. World-weary Agent K (Jones) and his enthusiastic young partner, Agent J (Smith), are investigating several mysterious alien deaths with the help of the coolly resourceful Dr. Laura Weaver (Linda Fiorentino), deputy medical examiner of New York. On the trail of an intergalactic criminal (Vincent D'Onofrio) with a deadly agenda, K and J face a simple imperative: track down the interloper, or the Earth will be destroyed. It's all in a day's work for the Men in Black."

The original blockbuster favorite returns to 4K UHD for its 25th anniversary, presented within a limited edition SteelBook with all-new artwork

Featuring all-new interviews with director Barry Sonnenfeld and production designer Bo Welch

Feature presented with Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos & original 5.1 audio

Optional Dutch, Norwegian, Hungarian, Czech, Romanian, Arabic, Thai, Finnish, Indonesian, Mandarin Chinese, Danish, Korean, German, Italian, Swedish, English, Portuguese, Japanese, Polish, Turkish, Spanish, French, Greek, and Slovak subtitles for the main feature