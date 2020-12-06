Metallica's Enter Sandman ASL Cover Will Blow You You Away

Metallica fans: this is a really cool video. In celebration of the release of Sound of Metal on Amazon Prime, the band is being covered by Travis Barker, Carey Watkins, Elise Trouw, and musician and actor from the film Paul Raci; they released an ASL version of the band's classic "Enter Sandman." The video features unique visuals for the hearing impaired and is one of the cooler Metallica performances you will see. Check it out below.

Metallica As You Have Never Seen Before

"Experience the Sound of Metal with this unique take on "Enter Sandman" as American Sign Language musician and actor from "Sound of Metal" @racipaul, artist @elisetrouw, drummer Carey Watkins, and special guest @travisbarker create a visual and auditory experience. The Amazon original movie, #SoundOfMetal, is out now on @AmazonPrimeVideo! Check it out at soundofmetalscreening.com."

Very cool way to promote the film with the Metallica cover. The Sound of Metal trailer can be found below. The film stars Riz Ahmed, Paul Raci, Olivia Cooke, Lauren Ridloff, and Mathieu Amalric, and can be streamed right now.

"During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career — and with it, his life — is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew. Utilizing startling, innovative sound design techniques, director Darius Marder takes audiences inside Ruben's experience to vividly recreate his journey into a rarely examined world."