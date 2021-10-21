Michael Bay's Ambulance: First Trailer, Poster, Images, and Summary

During the Universal presentation at CinemaCon, we got to see the trailer for the new Michael Bay movie called Ambulance. The premise is one of those really simple but also kind of ingenious things that just seems tailor-made to Bay's aesthetic. On top of that, he managed to get an excellent cast to join him on this endeavor as well. Bay is a polarizing figure within the film space, to put it mildly. However, today Universal released the first trailer, poster, summary, and photos from Ambulance, and it actually looks pretty good.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ambulance – Official Trailer [HD] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NU-STboFeI&ab_channel=UniversalPictures)

Ambulance Summary, Poster, and Images

"Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever.

In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no.

But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen."

This doesn't appear to be the exact trailer I got to see back in August; that one had a few more scenes and story points that this one doesn't, but Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen could do these roles in their sleep, and it actually looks like they are pretty engaged. Bay is at his best when he doesn't let himself get bogged down by needlessly complicated stories, and this one is rather simplistic. Is Ambulance going to be good? We'll have to see.

Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González. It will be released on Feburary 18, 2022