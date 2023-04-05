Migration Teaser Debuts, New Illumination Film Out On Christmas While not very long and touting their own success, Illumination has released a teaser for their holiday releasing film Migration.

Migration is a new animated film coming from Illumination this Christmas, featuring the voice talents of…well, we don't know. The first teaser was released this morning, and they spend the first full minute of it listing all of the hits Illumination has had over the years: Despicable Me, Minions, The Grinch, The Secret Life Of Pets, Sing, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (which opens this weekend). But only the last, oh, 25 seconds tease the adventure they are sending us on with Migration. There are speaking parts, but I am terrible about matching voices to people, so your guess is as good as mine on that one. It looks like this is about a family of birds flying south for the winter. Check out the tease below.

Migration Takes The Less Is More Approach

"This holiday season, Illumination, creators of the blockbuster Minions, Despicabl e Me, Sing, and The Secret Life of Pets comedies, invites you to take flight into the thrill of the unknown with a funny, feathered family vacation like no other in the action-packed new original comedy, Migration." The big hook for this one for me personally is that The White Lotus creator Mike White wrote the screenplay. Benjamin Renner directs the film. The film was initially set for release in June, but seeing how crowded this summer is, Universal smartly moved it to Christmas. No Avatar this year, and going off how well the Sing films did release around that holiday, this one was a no-brainer to move there.

I wish they had at least given us a voice cast, however. I guess we shall find out closer to release or when a full trailer not singing the praises of Illumination comes out. Migration will release in theaters on December 22nd and should clean up at the box office when it does.

