Anora Star Mikey Madison Discusses Her Hands-On Action Sequence

Mikey Madison, star of the new Neon cult film Anora, explains how she tackled the film's climactic action sequence.

Anora follows Ani Mikheeva, a stripper entangled in chaos after dating a Russian oligarch's son.

Critics praise Madison for her depth and raw energy in bringing Ani's visceral journey to life.

Anora's gripping story and strong performances spark awards buzz, currently captivating theater audiences.

Scream (2022) star Mikey Madison is making waves with her latest role in the critically acclaimed film Anora. And during a recent interview promoting the film's release, Madison opened up about the intense physicality involved in her portrayal of the character Ani, particularly during the film's climactic fight scene. Because, as we learned from her time in Scream, she's scrappy!

Madison tells Entertainment Weekly, "I think that physicality is so important for a character. Each character has their own specific way that they walk and fight. It's something that I always have in the back of my head, and that is really important to me." Madison continues, "So I think Ani is very scrappy and willing to just jump into the middle of a fight to get what she needs. But also, as an actor, I really loved that I was able to do all of my own stunts and not have a double. I think it's important to see my face and for me, as an actor, to actually go through those motions so that I know what it feels like. It's fun! I got a little bruised, but it was very exciting."

Anora Plot and Reception

Anora follows the story of Anora "Ani" Mikheeva, a young stripper living in Brighton Beach, looking to change up her life. In the midst of her internal conflict, Ani begins a relationship with the son of a Russian oligarch named Ivan "Vanya" Zakharov, kicking off a chaotic series of events.

Madison's portrayal of Ani has already garnered significant award buzz, with many praising her for bringing depth and nuance to the character. Critics and audiences have both specifically lauded Madison's performance, noting her raw, visceral energy and her unwavering commitment to the role. The film itself has been praised for its gripping storyline, stunning cinematography, and powerful performances, positioning it as a strong contender in the upcoming awards circuit.

The Neon film Anora is currently in theaters.

