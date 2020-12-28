Minions 2: The Rise of Gru Releases New Clip

Minions 2: The Rise of Gru was moved to summer 2021 earlier this year, like so many other blockbusters. One of the surest bets in Hollywood right now is that if the Minions are involved, the money will follow. The first film, released in 2015, grossed $1.159 billion worldwide. The three Despicable Me films have grossed $3.7 billion at the box office as well, and that is not even taking into account toys and apparel; it is a behemoth. Highly expected to be the highest-grossing film of the summer movie season this year, Minions 2: The Rise of Gru can come out whenever and be fine. A new clip from the film was released on Twitter this morning, which you can see below.

Gru and the Minions warming our hearts this Christmas season in this exclusive clip. Minions 2: The Rise of Gru, Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/PrBfAt5nZ5 — Universal Pictures UK (@universaluk) December 23, 2020

Minions 2: The Rise of Gru Synopsis

"Set just after the 2015 film, this time in the heart of the 1970s, a twelve-year-old Felonious Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain group known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. When the Vicious 6 fire their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to become their newest member. It does not go well, and things only get worse after Gru steals from them with the help of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and the other Minions and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru and the Minions will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends."

Minions 2: The Rise of Gru stars the voice talents of Steve Carrell, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Michelle Yeoh, Alan Arkin, Russell Brand, and Julie Andrews hits theaters on July 2nd, 2021, and looks to really bring people back to theaters.