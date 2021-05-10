Mission: Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Talks Yet Another Insane Stunt

The Mission: Impossible movies became the COVID-19 canary in the coalmine as they were one of the first big productions that shut down due to the virus. Since then, Paramount Pictures has been working on trying and finishing the two movies with new COVID restrictions, including a time when star Tom Cruise got very annoyed that people were breaking protocol on set. Both Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were recently given new release dates, so now the people involved have plenty of time to finish post-production. That doesn't mean they aren't promoting the movie and Cruise recently spoke to Empire about yet another insane stunt he is pulling off for Mission: Impossible 7. He's driving a motorcycle off of a cliff if anyone is wondering what this man is doing for our entertainment this time.

"If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp," he explains. "The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem, because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn't know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well."

Unlike the time he broke his ankle while jumping across buildings, it sounds like this one went fairly well. Cruise told Empire that while he was doing the stunt, he was relieved he got to do it at all, considering the COVID-19 delays and restrictions that they had to do to keep everyone on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 safe.

"All those emotions were going through my mind," he says. "I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we'd started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you."

Across six films, the Mission: Impossible movies have made a total of $3.5 billion, with the most recent entry, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, bringing in just under $800 million worldwide. Star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie announced back in January 2019 that they had both signed on for two more movies. Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny have confirmed that they are returning for the seventh installment. We also have some more new cast members, including Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Nicolas Hoult, and Shea Whigham. The seventh movie will be released on May 27, 2022, and the eighth will be released on July 7, 2023.