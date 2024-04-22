Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: mission: impossible 8

Mission: Impossible 8: Tramell Tillman Has Joined The Cast

Severance star Tramell Tillman has reportedly joined the cast of Mission: Impossible 8 in an unknown role. The film will be released on May 23, 2025.

Article Summary Tramell Tillman of Severance fame cast in mysterious Mission: Impossible 8 role.

The film has overcome COVID canary status, rewrites, and production delays.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning's reception led to changes in sequel plans.

Set for a May 23, 2025 release, the movie stars a prestigious ensemble cast.

The cast of Mission: Impossible 8 is still slowly gaining some new faces. The first film didn't exactly light the box office on fire, and critics didn't love it either. However, in a weird way, all of the COVID delays have allowed everyone involved to course correct on this next film instead of having two back-to-back films that no one likes. It's not an opportunity many films with extremely tight turnarounds are offered. The last we heard, Love Lies Bleeding star Katy O'Brian had joined the cast, and now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Tramell Tillman from Severance has also joined the cast in an unknown role.

Mission: Impossible 8 Has Been Through The Wringer

In 2019, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were supposed to be shot back to back. However, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning became what we like to call the "COVID canary in the coal mine." The film was the first major production that was shut down due to the pandemic and the first time people started to think that this whole thing might be serious. By February 2021, after many false starts and more shutdowns, it was announced that the two films would no longer be shot back to back. We didn't hear much about Mission: Impossible 8, though it was reported that the film was undergoing some rewrites. Dead Reckoning initially had a Part One attached to it, but the film wasn't as well received as the previous Mission: Impossible films. The next time we heard about the movie really moving forward was early 2022, when it was reportedly that principal photography was set to begin. Throughout that year and the two strikes of 2023, the film slowly lumbers toward the finish line and is still in production at the time of writing.

Mission: Impossible 8, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Janet McTeer, Hannah Waddingham, Lucy Tulugarjuk, and Katy O'Brian. It will be released on May 23, 2025.

