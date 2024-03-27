Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: mission: impossible 8

Katy O'Brian Joins The Cast Of Mission: Impossible 8

Love Lies Bleeding star Katy O'Brian has joined the cast of Mission: Impossible 8. It will be released on May 23, 2025.

Article Summary Katy O'Brian cast in Mission: Impossible 8, set for 2025 release.

Her role in Love Lies Bleeding signals a rise in action stardom.

MI8 faced production delays from back-to-back filming and COVID-19.

Joining a star-studded lineup under director Christopher McQuarrie.

The cast of Mission: Impossible 8 just added another fantastic name to its roster. Katy O'Brian, who is absolutely incredible in Love Lies Bleeding, is being recognized for that talent and has been signed onto the next Mission: Impossible film, according to Deadline. Those who have seen Love Lies Bleeding know that O'Brian won't have to try too hard to look imposing in action scenes and will likely tower over most of her cast members. We can only assume that once she absolutely nails whatever insane stunt or fights she has with Tom Cruise in this film, O'Brian will shoot to the top of everyone's lists as the next big action movie star, and she absolutely should.

This might be one of the best additions to this cast that we have seen in a while and something that makes someone who might have found Dead Reckoning a slog to get through actually look forward to Mission: Impossible 8.

Mission: Impossible 8 Has Been Through The Wringer

In 2019, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were supposed to be shot back to back. However, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning became what we like to call the "COVID canary in the coal mine." The film was the first major production that was shut down due to the pandemic and the first time that people started to really think that this whole thing might be serious. By February 2021, after many false starts and more shutdowns, it was announced that the two films would no longer be shot back to back. We didn't hear much about Mission: Impossible 8, though it was reported that the film was undergoing some rewrites. Dead Reckoning initially had a Part One attached to it, but the film wasn't as well received as the previous Mission: Impossible films. The next time we heard about the movie really moving forward was early 2022 when it was reportedly that principal photography was set to begin. Throughout that year and the two strikes of 2023, the film slowly lumbers toward the finish line and is still in production at the time of writing.

Mission: Impossible 8, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Janet McTeer, Hannah Waddingham, Lucy Tulugarjuk, and Katy O'Brian. It will be released on May 23, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!