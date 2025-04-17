Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Hanging Off A Plane BTS

Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Paramount released a new, short behind-the-scenes featurette that spotlights the plane stunt in the upcoming Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

To the surprise of exactly no one, the primary marketing for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning appears to be focusing on star Tom Cruise doing increasingly insane stunts as we all wait to see if this is the one that shifts this man off of this mortal coil. The insurance premium at Paramount when Cruise's name is attached to a project must be insane. At the moment, they aren't telling us much about the plot of this supposedly final film in the franchise, which isn't that surprising. The plot was the weakest aspect of the previous movie, and while some rewriting has been done here, it's still a direct sequel to a weak film. So, focusing on the stunts and giving Cruise and said stunt team all of the flowers in the world makes perfect sense in the year the Oscars decide to recognize stunts. This airplane scene is one we have known about for years now. It seemed like any update about this film came from the wing of this yellow plane, but hearing the physical toll it takes on the human body is still something to behold, as explained in this short behind-the-scenes featurette. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be premiering at the Cannes Film Festival next month before releasing in theaters the following week.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt. It will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

