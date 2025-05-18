Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, mission impossible, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Star Talks Character Growth

One of the returning stars of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning reveals how his character feels different this time around.

Article Summary Greg Tarzan Davis discusses his character Degas’s evolving role in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

The film marks the eighth and final installment, concluding Tom Cruise’s era as Ethan Hunt.

Director Christopher McQuarrie returns, promising an epic showdown with the deadly AI threat, the Entity.

The production wrapped in 2024 after strike delays, with a massive budget and global filming locations.

The upcoming Mission: Impossible (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning) marks the eighth installment in the iconic action franchise led by Tom Cruise as the iconic and unstoppable Ethan Hunt. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has helmed the series since 2015's Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, this film serves as the direct sequel to 2023's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and is poised to conclude Ethan's infamous saga in an epic, grand finale event.

Now, while discussing his character's growth, Greg Tarzan Davis (who plays Degas, a US Intelligence agent) revealed to Screen Rant, "In Dead Reckoning, we see [my character] question that like, 'Yo, we doing this or not? I don't really know, you hear me?' But he's the first character to actually openly question if Ethan's actually doing the right thing. Then in Final Reckoning, we see him actually team up with Ethan, and he's on the right side. I think Tom and I, in real life, just question things too. I'm like, 'Okay, how should you do this or how should you do that?' And what Tom does in real life, I align with it. If I want to learn storytelling, then this is how I should probably be learning. If I want to be a movie star, this is what I should be doing. If I want to be a better human being, this is what I should probably be doing. I think art imitates life in that regard."

Everything We Know About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

This time around, the plot follows Ethan and his IMF team—Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson)—as they confront the aftermath of their battle against the sentient AI, the Entity, introduced in the previous entry. So naturally, The Entity, a rogue program capable of manipulating global systems, remains a central threat. Other returning cast additions include Pom Klementieff as Paris, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane, and Esai Morales as the villainous Gabriel. Newcomers include talent like Hannah Waddingham, Holt McCallany, and Nick Offerman.

Filmed across the UK, Norway, and New Zealand, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning faced several delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike but eventually wrapped production in 2024. With a budget reportedly exceeding $300 million (potentially even $400 million), the film aims to curate a visually spectacular and emotionally resonant finale, which seems very plausible given the franchise's ideal track record. Or does it?

With the film bringing Ethan and others' stories to an end, do you have any specific hopes for this final installment? Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in US theaters on May 23, 2025.

