Moana 2: 7 High-Quality Images Released

Disney has released seven new high-quality images from Moana 2. The sequel to the 2016 smash hit will be released on November 27th.

Moana 2, originally a TV show, recut into a thrilling feature-length film.

The film explores Moana's new seafaring adventure with a larger cast and exquisite animation.

The success depends on captivating music and narrative; can it replicate Frozen's charm?

Transformers One is out this weekend, and between that and Inside Out 2, it is becoming increasingly apparent that it will be an excellent year for animation fans. The Wild Robot comes out next week, but Disney is also dropping a new film on the Thanksgiving weekend. Moana 2 existence is not surprising at all; the first film is still up there with the most streamed movies on Disney+, but the origin of this movie is interesting. It was initially a television show that has been recut into a feature-length film. So you have to wonder what kind of pacing and structure this film will have. We also have a much bigger cast this time, and in the new images released, we see them all, so we only have so much time to get attached to them. In a television show, we'd have six to eight hours. In an animated Disney film, we probably have less than two. The film looks beautiful, though, and Disney wants this lightning to strike again, so this one will probably do well, regardless of what critics say. However, whether or not it becomes a pop culture sensation will hinge on the music and the movie itself. Even Frozen couldn't really make another Let It Go happen twice.

Moana 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush, and Johnson. Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

