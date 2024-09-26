Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: moana 2

Moana 2: New TV Spot Features A Sneak Peek Of A New Song, New Poster

Disney has released a new TV spot for Moana 2, which teases one of the new songs, "We're Back." We also have a new poster.

Originally meant as a TV show, Moana 2 was recut into a film, highlighting Disney's shift from streaming.

The film aims to recapture the magic of the original, using music to engage audiences once more.

A new poster for Moana 2 has been revealed, building excitement for the November 27, 2024 release.

This is the second weekend in a row of amazing animated films being released, and Disney has decided it's time to really start marketing Moana 2, the film that is probably going to make them a ton of money in November. The thing that is interesting about this film is that it wasn't initially a film but a television show that was recut into a film, likely when Disney decided to focus less on streaming. That makes sense, considering what a beast the first film was and continues to be. They want that lightning to strike again, but remember that it's very hard to make that happen. So they are starting to tease some of the music since the music was a massive part of why people loved the first film. They released a new TV spot that teased one of the new songs and a new post as well.

Moana 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush, and Johnson. Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

