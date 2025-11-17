Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: moana

Moana: Official Teaser Trailer, Poster, And Images Look Very Familiar

Disney has released the official teaser trailer, poster, and images from the live-action remake of Moana, and it looks a lot like the original.

Article Summary Disney has unveiled the official teaser trailer, poster, and images for the live-action Moana remake.

The new footage closely mirrors scenes from the original animated film, sparking mixed fan reactions.

Catherine Lagaʻaia stars as Moana, while Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as Maui in the adaptation.

The teaser faces skepticism due to its similarity to the original and the quick turnaround for a remake.

To be fair, no one is really surprised. Lilo & Stitch may have saved the very concept of the Disney live-action remake, but for everyone who embraced that movie, they don't seem as keen for this one. Perhaps it's the lack of time between the original release and this new remake that makes it feel somewhat even more cynical than these remakes usually do. Disney released the first teaser, poster, and images for the live-action remake of Moana, and it's not doing a very good job of justifying its own existence. It's full of shots taken directly from the film, and if the comment sections are anything to go by, that is not what people are interested in when it comes to Disney live-action remakes, specifically. Star Catherine Lagaʻaia sounds and looks great, and despite him being a big reason this film exists, we didn't get a good look at Dwayne Johnson as Maui. Maybe they are hiding it, or maybe they are trying to hide what is no doubt going to be an atrocious wig.

Moana: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Disney's live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean's call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2. Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds, and songs of "Moana" in U.S. theaters on July 10, 2026.

